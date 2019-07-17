IGNITE Youth Theatre presents 'School of Rock'

Front and Centre Productions’ IGNITE Youth Theatre is proud to present Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s newest musical treasure ‘School of Rock’ on July 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. and July 28 at 2 p.m. at the Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School.
This two-hour, two-act musical, based on the hit movie will have the audience rocking in their seats as they follow the story of Dewey Finn (Tristan Beauseigneur), a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight–A pupils (including Rashelle Greenawalt, Santana Maines, Emily Switala, Nolan Hite, Megan Sodergren, and more) into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.
But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress (Emily Sanker) finding out?
This hilarious stage musical has 14 new toe tapping songs for the show, while featuring all of the original songs from the movie.
The composer’s numbers “You’re in the Band” and “Stick it to the Man” are well on their way to becoming rock solid standards, while the finale “Teacher’s Pet” is guaranteed to bring the audiences to their feet.
Front and Centre Productions is proud to serve the Moshannon Valley area in its continued mission to present high-quality arts experiences for the cultural education, entertainment, and inspiration of the Moshannon Valley communities, to foster and develop artistic talents and skills of all participants, and to encourage public appreciation of the arts and to develop future audiences and supporters of the arts.
This summer we are proud to work with students from several local school districts including Clearfield, Moshannon Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola, Glendale, and West Branch.
Performance will be on Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. at Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School, 2831 Washington Ave. in Clearfield.
Tickets are available at the door or can be reserved by visiting http://our.show/ignite-schoolofrock. Tickets are $8 for students age 10 and under and $10 for adults.