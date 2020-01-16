DUBOIS — A Valentine’s Day horror short film screening, hosted by NAFCo as part of their Dinner and Movie series, will be held on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. upstairs at the DuBois Diner, 50 West Dubois Ave.
Featured filmmaker of the month will be Don Swanson from White Mill Crossing. Swanson will present several of his short films, including the award winning short “Occurrence at Mills Creek.” In addition he will talk about the production of the films, and answer questions from the audience.
Mixer begins at 6 p.m., order dinner at 6:30 p.m., and the film session begins at 7:30 p.m. There is no charge for the event, aside from what you order for dinner. Donations to NAFCo will be accepted.
NAFCo is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation based in DuBois whose purpose if the promotion of filmmaking in the Northern Appalachian region.