Greater Vision will appear in concert on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Clearfield Alliance Church, 45 Alliance Dr., Clearfield. A love offering will be received.
Since December of 1990, Greater Vision has inspired audiences around the world with their rich vocal blend and their effective ability to communicate the message of the gospel. They have established a firm place at the pinnacle of Christian music, becoming the most awarded trio in the history of Gospel music.
Gerald Wolfe, the group’s founder, serves as pianist and emcee. Multi-award-winning songwriter Rodney Griffin sings the lead part for the trio. Chris Allman, Gospel Music’s Favorite Tenor, and also a prolific songwriter, sings tenor. Jon Epley is the newest member of the group having joined April of 2017 as the baritone singer. He is also a songwriter.
Greater Vision appears regularly on the InTouch television program, hosted by Dr. Charles Stanley. They also appear on the Gaither Gospel Video Series. Wolfe also served as a co-host on Bill Gaither’s syndicated “Homecoming Radio” Show, for several years, which was heard weekly on almost 3000 radio stations around the world, as well as on satellite radio. One of their most recent endeavors is as a part of the very popular “Gospel Music Hymn Sing” DVDs and coinciding GMHS events across the USA.
Greater Vision’s latest recording, “The Journey,” celebrates the group’s more than 30 years of ministry, with five new songs, penned by Griffin, Allman, and Epley, and completely new recordings of eight “Greater Vision Classics.” The new project was produced by Wolfe and Trey Ivey, and is distributed by Daywind Records.
More than 175 times every year, Greater Vision presents the Gospel, through music, in a way that has endeared them to audiences around the world.