PHILIPSBURG — Front and Centre Productions is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser starting Dec. 1 through Jan. 31 to raise funds for programming.
Front and Centre will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Donate gently worn, used and new shoes at 105 Elizabeth St., Osceola Mills.
All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain, and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe, and house their families.
Front and Centre Productions is a non-profit visual and performing arts organization whose mission is three-fold: to present high-quality arts experiences for the cultural education, entertainment, and inspiration of the Moshannon Valley communities, to foster and develop artistic talents and skills of all participants, and to encourage public appreciation of the arts and to develop future audiences and supporters of the arts.
Current programming includes: ILLUSIONS Dance Studio, IGNITE Youth Theatre, INSPIRE Community Theatre, IMAGINE Arts and Crafts, and ILLUMINATE Music Lessons.