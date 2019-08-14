PHILIPSBURG — Front and Centre Productions, a non-profit visual and performing arts organization located at 105 Elizabeth St., Suite 100 in Osceola Mills, will be offering opportunities in dance, music, theater and arts and crafts this fall.
Illusions Dance Studio is under the direction of Sam Potter with instructor Erica Hanes. Students can learn tap, ballet, jazz. acro, pointe, contemporary and broadway dance styles. Classes are divided into four levels: petite (Pre K–K), youth (grades 1–3), junior (grades 4–6) and senior (grades 7–12). Classes begin in September and students will perform a recital in December.
Impact Choir is under the direction of Jacob Mandell. This program features two different opportunities to sing in a group setting. Students in grades K–2 can participate in prep choir. This choir is designed to provide opportunities for young children to learn the basics of vocal production, ear-training, music literacy, and artistic expression, in a positive and enriching environment, through the use of games, songs, and activities. Students in grades 3–8 can participate in Children’s Choir. Students who are involved with this choir will learn a variety of repertoire, representing varied historical periods, texts, cultures, and genres. Students will continue to build upon the fundamentals of vocal production, ear-training, music literacy, and artistic expression through the use of their repertoire as well as varied songs, games, activities, and movement. Both groups will perform a concert in November.
Illuminate Music is under the direction of Debi Hirschbiel and Steve Switala. Each student has a one-on-one lesson to improve their vocal or instrumental abilities. Lessons are open to students age 9 and up. Students will perform a selection at the Illusion’s Dance recital in December.
Ignite Youth Theater under the direction of Justine Washic will be presenting Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” Dec. 13, 14, and 15. Auditions will be held in September for anyone ages 4–14.
Imagine Arts and Crafts is under the direction of Kim Luzier. A wide range of projects are offered including sewing, knitting and other fiber arts. Drop-in classes are offered on Thursday nights and are open anyone ages 14 and up.
An open house and registration night will be held at the Front and Centre Productions Community Arts Center located at 105 Elizabeth St. in Osceola Mills. This event will be held on Aug. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. More information will be available on the website at www.frontandcentre.org.