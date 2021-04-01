Friday Night Live is returning on April 9 at Clearfield Arts Studio Theater.
Friday Night Live is a monthly open mic available to all who want to show off their talents and entertain. Songs, skits, stand-up comedy, play what you remember from elementary school on the recorder, we don’t care! All performances are limited to PG-13 content.
Admission is always free, but donations are accepted.
CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St. in Clearfield. Seating will be limited, and all attendees must follow all recommended CDC guidelines.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.