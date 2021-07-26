PATTON — Prince Gallitzin State Park is the site of a free outdoor concert series at Muskrat Beach 2. The following dates and bands are expected to entertain crowds in July and August:
Saturday, July 31, 6-9 p.m. –Freedom Rocks
Saturday, Aug. 28, 5-8 p.m. –Randy Clark
The Friends of Prince Gallitzin will have a food stand available for the purchase of food & beverages. A free pontoon shuttle will be at the campground boat rental dock from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. to shuttle campers back and forth to Muskrat Beach area. This will be a family-friendly and pet-friendly event.
For more information, contact the park office at (814) 674-1000 or by email at princegallitzinsp@pa.gov. An online calendar of events with information on all upcoming programs can also be found at www.visitPAparks.com.