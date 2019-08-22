DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will begin their First Friday series on Friday Sept. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
This event will honor the new artists Holly Territo, Holly Button, Billie Schwab and Karolann Hoeltzle. Music will be provided by members of AnamCara and refreshments will be available from The Depot at Doolittle’s and Aegis Coffee Roasters.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St. (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. Hours of operation are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More information about the gallery can be found at www.winklergallery.org.