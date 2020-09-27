DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education will have a First Friday reception Honoring the Artist of the Month, Kathy Mohney and her watercolors on Oct. 2.Mohney’s son, Nate will be catering the reception with light refreshments from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
There will be a door prize given away by closing of the reception.
The gallery will have masks available if needed for a $2 donation, if possible. The gallery is spacious with plenty of room to social distance.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., Duboi. The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists
of the area. Because of COVID-19, the hours of operation will be Friday and Saturday, 2- p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 pm.
More information about the gallery can be found at www.winklergallery.org.