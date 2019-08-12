The first Art in the Park event sponsored by the Susquehanna River Arts Center of Clearfield is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17, from 3-8 p.m. at lower Whitmer Park.
The event will be featuring free activities for the children and handcrafted arts and crafts by local artisans for sale. There will be dog paw painting, gourd art and pottery wheel demonstrations.
Alyssa Catalano will be performing at 3 p.m. At the age of 2, she first picked up a hula hoop. She quickly fell in love with it and by age 4 had mastered basic hula hooping all on her own.
Over the next couple of years, where there were hoops, space, and sometimes music, she would practice and explore new tricks. At age 6, Catalano performed her first routine in her school talent show, which she choreographed at home.
Unable to find a local teacher to help her expand her skills, she began researching and learning tricks on her own with the help and support of her family. Catalano has continued to perform each year and is always seeking new opportunities to learn more, increase her skills, and share her talent with others.
Local owner and artistic director, Dana Lamertina-Timko, of The Dance Company in Clearfield, will be performing at 4 p.m. She is celebrating 20 years of professional dance instruction to children and youth. She will be performing from 3 to 4 p.m. Her dance teams have received multiple awards with some former students pursuing and achieving professional dance careers.
Tammy Carson-Littler, professional belly dancer, will be performing from 4-5 p.m. She specializes in European classical and folkloric styles. In addition to being a performer, she?also provides regular instruction throughout the year. She travels regularly to Egypt, enhancing her studies in dance and culture. She enjoys sharing this inspiring dance with individuals of all ages.
Musical entertainment will be announced.