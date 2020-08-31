Despite several cancellations and rain outs, the 2020 Corner Concert Series has been a record success.
Moving the event to Lower Witmer Park to provide space for social distancing has proved to be a positive move. We plan to continue using the gazebo for our stage next year as well.
Organizers thank Clearfield Borough for allowing the group to continue these popular community events all summer. On average, attendance was doubled from previous years and donations were very generous.
Organizers will announce the total amount donated to The Bob E. Day Memorial Scholarship Fund in a press release after the final performance of the season.
Scott McCracken will be the final performer on Friday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.