DUBOIS — DuBois Vocal Arts Ensemble will present ‘Sing With The Angels,’ their annual Christmas Concert, on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Paul G. Reitz Theater located at 36 East Scribner Avenue in DuBois.
The 23-member vocal ensemble which is comprised of 15 women and eight men will perform a variety of sacred and secular Christmas carols and holiday musical selections. The concert opener will be “And the Angels Sang” by Linda Spevacek. The DuBois Vocal Arts Ensemble is also honored to perform an vocal composition with instrumentalists by DVAE member Joe Shupienis entitled “On That Night the Angels Sang.”
A Children’s Chorus will join DVAE on the following selections: “Angels From the Realms of Glory,” “Christmastime,” “O Come, Little Children,” “Nutcracker Jingles,” “Hanerot Halalu” (Hanukah Song) and “Sing with the Angels.” Members of the DVAE Children’s Chorus include: sopranos – Leah Gerg, Claire Guthrie, Gabby Horner, Remington Osselborn, Raegen Porter, Savannah Ross and Madalynn Wilson; and altos – Caroline Badger, Emalee Horner, Lillian Kakabadze, Josie Knepp, Serenity Nedza and Colton Ross.
Members of DVAE include the following singers: soprano I – Teresa Kakabadze, Diane Kennard, Julie Smith and Patty Stewart; soprano II – Kristen Knarr, Jennifer Pothoven, Rikki Ross, Cathy Shank and Michelle Wingard; alto –Molly Dressler, Karen Fuller, Jeanne Hayes, Colleen Lanzoni, Sally Laux and Barbara Shestak; tenor –Marc Gelfand, Laybn Hollis, Vic Kosko and Tom Stafford; and bass – Perrin Chappel, Joshua Orner, Joe Shupienis and Don Wojtaszek. Eloise Kosko is the Director and Piano Accompanist. Other piano accompanists will include Laybn Hollis, Barbara Shestak and Sally Laux. Instrumental accompanists will include Jeanne Hayes on the flute, Evelyn Bloom on the violin, Benjamin Pifer on the oboe, Jennifer Keith and Melissa Shepler on the clarinet, Rich Fisherowski on the trumpet, Julia Wirths on the French horn, Charlie Shepler on the trombone and Lydia Crooks on the cello. Tiffany Chappel is the CRI administrator for the Reitz Theater.
Don’t miss this meaningful and lively holiday presentation of Sing With The Angels by the DuBois Vocal Arts Ensemble. Tickets are available at Ace Hardware in DuBois, ReitzTheater.com or the Reitz Theater Box Office. Any remaining tickets may be purchased at the door.