DUBOIS — Due to restrictions on gatherings of more than 250 people outdoors, and with only a limited amount of people allowed indoors, the Downtown DuBois Grapes and Hops Walk scheduled for Sept. 19 has been cancelled for 2020.
According to event organizers from Downtown DuBois Inc., the event usually draws omore than 500 people and is a very interactive, personal event making it tough to convert into something that would fall within the state guidelines.
Even during these challenging times, the Downtown DuBois group looks forward to bringing people together for a great time downtown and promoting our diverse central business district.
For more information, comments or to volunteer, call Lisa Gabler at 771-0548.