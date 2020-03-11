DuBois Central Catholic Players will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’ (1957) on March 20, 21 and March 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and March 22 and March 28 at 2 p.m.
Sit back and enjoy the adaptation by Douglas Beane which introduces Jean-Michel who points out to the Prince the injustices that are in his kingdom – and gets Cinderella in the bargain!
The score uses the best-known songs from the original version plus four new songs.
Central’s production is whimsical, charming and funny and when it is put on a stage built, painted and designed by the talents of volunteers Kris Wingert, Dan Youngdahl, Bill Miller and Alexsis Stetz you have the ingredients for a very special performance.
Maria Zaffuto is a volunteer director of a cast of thirty-two students. Carol Korthaus is the moving force behind all DCC productions as producer. Steve Gray manages the lighting. Annette Latuska and Sharon Wantuck are the costume designers who have the ability to transform costumes, used throughout the years, into fresh designs befitting Cinderella and her ensemble.
Special touches include the Café Royale – the location for the wedding reception (and intermission). The La La Café in the Café Royale invites our young royalty (at no charge) to be pampered by our student fashionistas. Artwork in the lobby by our elementary students and many special effects complement our Cinderella experience.
All seats are reserved. Make reservations by calling the DCC office at 371-3060. Adults are $12, students and seniors $8, kids 11 and under $5. All tickets must be paid two days before a performance.