Due to threats of rain, last Friday’s Corner Concert featuring “Touch of Grey” was rescheduled for Aug. 16. Check the Corner Concert Facebook page for any future updates. There are also schedule posters available in Shaw Park at the Santa House.
Elmira Hope will be performing this Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the 2019 Corner Concert Series are going toward the efforts of You Are Worthy women’s ministry. “Women Empowering Women” is the focus of this new local organization. Information for this ministry can also be found on Facebook. Please help support them by going to mynewmerch.com to purchase a (#Worthy) t-shirt.
Live, local music happens every Friday night in Shaw Park on the corner of E. Market & Front Streets in downtown Clearfield.