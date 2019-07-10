Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield will host three outdoor concerts throughout the summer.
This summer’s outdoor concerts will be held during the next three months. Performances are free and open to the public.
Variety artist Tina Marie will perform during the first concert at 7 p.m. on July 25 at the senior living community located at 1300 Leonard St. in Clearfield.
“Tina is a talented artist who performs gospel, country, 50’s-era songs and patriotic tunes,” said Sandy English, director of sales and marketing at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield. “She has performed for us in the past and has done a fabulous job singing.”
The second concert will feature the Clearfield Community Band at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27.
“The Clearfield Community Band is well-known throughout the region and puts on a great show,” English said.
The third concert will spotlight Brandi Naugle at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17.
“She will sing a variety of country music and standard tunes,” English said.
The outdoor concert schedule at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield:
• Tina Marie, 7 p.m., July 25.
• The Clearfield Community Band, 7 p.m., Aug. 27.
• Brandi Naugle, 7 p.m., Sept. 17.
“Our residents and the community will have an opportunity to enjoy some great music throughout the summer,” English said. “The concerts will be held rain or shine. So, bring your lawn chair.”
For more information, contact English at senglish@integracare.com or 765-2246.