The Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School Drama Club is excited to announce its fall 2019 Play – Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland.’
As the curtain rises, Alice slides into view at the end of her long fall down the rabbit hole. It is a more delightful place for the audience than for Alice, who is trying desperately to get back home. She tries to get help from the Mad Hatter, the Rabbit, and from the very nice Cheshire Cat.
Along the way, she also encounters other interesting characters, such as the Caterpillar, Humpty Dumpty, Duchess, Tweedledee, Tweedledum, and others. Will she find her way back home to her family? Will she ever find the right key?
This play in two acts will be performed at the Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School auditorium on Thursday, Dec. 5, Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, all beginning at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. All tickets are $5 and are available at the door only — no presales will be offered.