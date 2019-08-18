Clearfield Community Band will once again fill Clearfield Arts Studio Theater with music as they present their annual concert on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.
Clearfield Community Band is made up of several talented musicians from our community and beyond. They present several concerts each year, and many of the band’s members are part of other ensembles or teach and perform regularly in our area.
Audience members will enjoy seeing familiar faces, and listening to many different styles of music. There will be something for everyone.
The concert is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit CAST.
For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 765-4474. Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
CAST is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St. in downtown Clearfield.