While Covid-19 has shut down many performance venues and ensembles, the Clearfield Choral Society has met to develop rehearsal and concert plans, as well as a health and safety plan, in order to offer a virtual concert for the community this winter season.
Clearfield Choral Society, formerly known as the Clearfield Community Chorus, is becoming one of Central Pennsylvania’s leading community choirs. The 50+ voice mixed choir brings in community members of all ages, experiences, and professions, and unites them through the transcendent power of choral singing. This choir was founded in Clearfield in 2015, after a 20-year hiatus without a community choral group.
Membership in the Clearfield Choral Society is open to anyone age 16 and older. Currently, there is no traditional audition process to join the ensemble.
Members must be able to listen to the music or accompaniment, match pitch, and sing their parts. All singers of all ability and experience are welcome.
Rehearsals are generally held Sunday evenings at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. Attendance at rehearsals, whether in person or virtually, is crucial to the group’s overall success.
In order to maintain social distancing, and comply with the health and safety plans, two or three ensembles will be developed and will rehearse at different times and in different spaces. Small group sectionals, virtual rehearsals, and rehearsal tracks will be used this cycle to aid in rehearsal.
To produce the virtual concert, each ensemble will prepare a few songs. These songs will be professionally recorded.
The audio and video from each song and from each ensemble will be produced into one full length concert and premiered online Dec. 13.
To register for the fall/winter 2020 cycle, and to view the ensemble’s complete 2020 rehearsal and concert plans, visit Clearfield Choral Society’s new website at www.ClearfieldChoralSociety.org. All registrations will be completed online, and must be completed by Friday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.
Clearfield Choral Society falls under the umbrella of The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. For more information, call 765-4474 or email ClearfieldChoralSociety@gmail.com.