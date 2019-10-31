PHILIPSBURG — Centre Film Festival will be held at Rowland Theatre, 125 N. Front St. in Philipsburg on Nov. 8-10.
Centre Film Workshop is a grass-roots organization founded to bring local stories to film and to create a platform for multimedia storytelling, dialogue, and screenings. With the historic Rowland Theatre as a century-old touchstone, we will bring filmmakers and films to the community that spark conversation.
At the same time, in order to inspire new work, we aim to create workshop and masterclass opportunities at public events that will enable students (from junior high to undergrads) to engage with artists in the field and help them develop their own artistic visions. We believe Central Pennsylvania is rich with screen-worthy stories and the talent to make them.
For more information contact Pearl Gluck at 342-0477. To learn more about the various daily programs and film schedules that occur throughout most of the morning into late evening, and to purchase tickets, go to www.centrefilm.org.