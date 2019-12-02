CAST to present 'Almost, Maine'

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist.
One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.
Performances are Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.ClearfieldArts.org, at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theater office on Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and at the box office 30 minutes before each show.
There will be a 15 minute intermission. Refreshments are available in the reception room for a donation. CAST will be selling raffle tickets for a chance to win artwork by MP Custom Made, a Chicago owned company by Michael Pendleton and CAST alum, Amy (Yojo) Shaw.
Almost, Maine is under the direction of Robert Roxby. Beth Shearer serves as technical director. Lisa Gormont is stage manager. Actors include Kathleen Ammerman, Noah Bumbarger, Lisa Gormont, Jody Gunter, Amanda and Matt Hertlein, Elainie Jury, Jace Kephart, Steve Kirsch, David Laubacker, Leann Lawhead, Scott Muirhead, Stacey Norris, Danielle Prebe, Ryan Sayers, Alaina, Beth and Chris Shaffer and Ashley Soule.
Members of the production team include Colton Bloom, Alex Davis, Kristie Johnston, Allen Smith, and Mason Strouse.
CAST is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St. in downtown Clearfield.
For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org, call 765-4474, or go to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.