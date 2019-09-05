The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) is hosting a professional blues concert on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 7-9 p.m.
The evening of blues music will feature Jason Sopic on Bass Guitar and Vocals, Neal Harrison on Drums, and Joel Mack on Guitar & Vocals.
Tickets are just $7 and all proceeds benefit CAST.
Tickets can be ordered online at www.ClearfieldArts.org, at the CAST office on Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m., or at the box office 30 minutes before the show. Refreshments will be provided by Race Street Brew Works and 50/50 chances will also be available for purchase.
Artists Covered include Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, Dick Dale, Tom Petty, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Albert King, Jimi Hendrix, Elvis Presley, Stray Cats, Tommy Castro, Led Zeppelin, Black Crowes, ZZ Top, CCR, JD McPherson, John Fogerty, Cream, The Beatles and many more.
For more info, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call (814) 765-4474. CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St. in the heart of Downtown Clearfield.