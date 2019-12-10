Clearfied Arts Studio Theater is seeking 30-35 talented student actors in grades 3-12 to fill various roles of the Aladdin Jr.
Open auditions for Aladdin Jr. at CAST will be Dec. 16 and 17 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. All students are encouraged to audition, regardless of experience or involvement at CAST. There is no registration fee to audition for or be part of this production. Performances are Feb. 27-29 and March 5-7 at 7:30 p.m.
To prepare for auditions, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org/audition, download the audition packet, and sign up for an audition time. In this packet, those auditioning will find important information such as an audition form, parent letter, character breakdowns, and excerpts from the script that will be used during auditions. Please review the information prior to auditions and bring completed paperwork with you. Copies will also be available at auditions.
For additional information, call 765-4474 or visit ClearfieldArts.org. CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St. in the heart of Downtown Clearfield.