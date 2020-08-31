Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. will hold its annual membership meeting on Monday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s membership meeting will be held online. At the meeting, CAST’s executive committee and board of directors will offer updates to its membership about finances, upcoming events, and more. In addition, a total of five spots on the CAST Board of Directors will be up for election. Three current board members are seeking reelection for another three-year term, one board member who is temporarily filling a vacated seat on the board is possibly seeking to be officially elected, and one vacant seat needs to be filled.
Anyone interested in continuing to be a part of the growing success of CAST is invited to be for the 2020-2021 membership year. CAST members enjoy the following benefits:
- Voting rights for new board members (members must be present at the membership meeting to vote)
- Pride and support of regular CAST programs and development of new CAST programs
- Access to ongoing communications about upcoming events
- Opportunity to run for open board positions
To become a member, you can visit www.ClearfieldArts.org/membership to download and mail the membership form, or complete the membership form online. You can also stop by the CAST office on Mondays 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesday 4:30-5:30 p.m.
If anyone is interested in running for a vacant board position, or wishes to nominate someone, they should contact CAST no later than Sept. 7. Board members must be members of CAST. Only members of CAST can vote on board members.
CAST, with the guidance of a committed board of directors, are continuing to be dedicated to their mission: to foster the promotion of community interest in theatre, music, art, dance, photography, and theatrical production, for education, civic and benevolent purposes.
Now, more than ever, CAST needs support.
CAST has been serving the Clearfield community since 1983. With the support of the community, CAST is proud of the vast array of theatrical performances they present. By sharing a variety of programs throughout the year, CAST has presented special music events, Friday Night Live, Clearfield Choral Society, High Voltage Youth Show Choir, regular season productions, and other classes and events for participants of all ages.
By now, season ticket holders should have received communications that the 2020 season has been moved to 2021. CAST will still honor 2020 season tickets next year. CAST season ticket holders who wish to have new season tickets sent via email or postal mail, contact CAST Office Manager Lisa Gormont, at 765-4474 or ClearfieldArts@gmail.com. Visit the CAST office during office hours on Mondays from 10:30-11:30a.m. and Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Although events are canceled or suspended for the remainder of 2020, CAST continues to host exercise classes in their dance studio and a church group in their board room space. CAST has made building improvements, with more coming in the next few months. CAST has also turned their focus to online fundraising and hopes to present online productions as time and resources allow.
CAST is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 East Locust St. in Downtown Clearfield. For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 765-4474. CAST can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.