The volunteers and staff at Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. announce that an upcoming production has been postponed due to the current COVID-19 situation.
The production of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” has been postponed. Performance dates will now be Nov. 12-14 and 19-21. With this change, CAST will be transitioning those who already have tickets in the ways listed below. If your new date does not work for you, please contact CAST.
- If you had tickets for April 30, your tickets will now be Nov. 12.
- If you had tickets for May 1, your tickets will now be Nov. 13
- If you had tickets for May 2, your tickets will now be Nov. 14.
- If you had tickets for May 7, your tickets will be for Nov. 19
- If you had tickets for May 8, your tickets will be for Nov. 20.
- If you had tickets for May 9, your tickets will be for Nov. 21.
CAST hopes that their faithful supporters and volunteers take care of themselves during this stressful time.
For more information, email ClearfieldArts@gmail.com or call 765-4474.