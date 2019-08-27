CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. is once again preparing to start rehearsals for two of its vocal programs, High Voltage and Clearfield Choral Society.
The High Voltage Youth Show Choir has rehearsals on Sundays from 5:45-6:45 p.m. in the dance studio at CAST. The choir is looking for kids in grades 1- 6 who like to sing, dance and have fun. An open house with registration will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m.
The first practice will be right afterward at 5:45 p.m., ending at 6:45 p.m. The cost is $20 per child, and is due at the time of registration. New members are accepted through Sept. 22. Under new director Catherine Mandell, rehearsals will be each Sunday from 5:45-6:45 p.m. The choir will be preparing a fun program of holiday music to be presented at the annual holiday concert of the Clearfield Choral Society Concert on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Clearfield Choral Society has rehearsals Sunday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church beginning Sunday, Sept. 8. All singers age 16 and older are welcome to join. This group sings many different styles of music, and performs several concerts each season.
The choir will perform a mix of traditional favorites, music by modern composers, and something new and exciting. This season, the Choral Society is under the direction of Catherine Mandell, with Gary Wilsoncroft serving as accompanist. The group’s manager is Mason Strouse. Each participant is asked to pay a fee of $30 to help cover the cost of music. All music is provided. New members are accepted through Sept. 22.
For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 765-4474. The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
CAST is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., Clearfield.