Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. is again offering performance arts opportunities, starting with upcoming youth acting classes on April 10, 17, and 24.
These acting classes will be held on stage at CAST. Students ages 8-11 will have classes from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and students ages 12-18 will have classes from 9:45-10:45 a.m. The registration fee is $25 per student. The classes are being conducted by Lisa Gormont.
Registration for these acting classes can be done online by visiting www.ClearfieldArts.org. Registration can also be completed in person at the CAST office on Mondays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The registration fee needs to be paid at the first class. Cash payment will be accepted, or checks can be written to CAST. Deadline to register is Friday, April 2.
Class sizes are limited, and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Please follow CDC recommended guidelines and practice social distancing when entering and exiting CAST.
The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 East Locust Street in heart of downtown Clearfield.
For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org, call (814) 765-4474.