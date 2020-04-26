CAST extends online auditions for 'Shrek'

Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. is extending online auditions for their upcoming summer musical, Shrek, with scheduled performances July 9-11, 16-18 at 7:30 p.m.
All auditions will be done online. Those auditioning will need to submit video auditions using the form and Dropbox located at www.ClearfieldArts.org/audition by Tuesday, April 28 at 10:34 a.m. The roles in this production are mostly for adults, but there are also a few youth roles.
Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award- winning fairy tale adventure. “Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand, and his name is Shrek. Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.
This production is co-directed by Catherine Mandell and Lew Duttry.
For more information, please visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or email ClearfieldArts@gmail.com. The CAST facilities are currently closed to the public.