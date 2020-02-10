Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. had performances of Disney’s Aladdin Jr. scheduled for Feb. 27-29 and March 5-7 at 7:30 p.m. When tickets went on sale, they completely sold out within a few days. CAST is adding performances of this Disney classic on March 1 and 8 at 3 p.m.
Tickets for added performances will be available at www.ClearfieldArts.org beginning Wednesday, Feb. 12 at noon. After that date, tickets will also be available during the new CAST office hours on Mondays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays 4:30-5:30 p.m.
During the show, there will be a 15 minute intermission. Refreshments will be available in the reception room for a donation. CAST will also host a nightly 50/50 drawing.
The cast of Aladdin Jr. is made up of 38 talented student actors in grades 3-12. CAST would like to thank these students and their families for working so hard to bring this production to life.
Aladdin Jr. is co-directed by Lisa Gormont and Mason Strouse. Brandi Billotte serves as the choreographer. Stacey Norris is costume designer, Greg Norris is set designer, Lew Duttry is lighting designer, and Ashley Soule is stage manager. Other members of the production team include Colton Bloom, Kellie Green, Lori Libreatori, Brandon Ruiz, Brenda Strouse, and Ronece Walters.
The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 East Locust Street in heart of Downtown Clearfield, PA.
For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org, call 765-4474, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.