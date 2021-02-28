STATE COLLEGE –- Many local nonprofit organizations are dependent on successful fundraising events to maintain their mission and the Bob Perks Fund is no exception. Because of the pandemic, the fund was forced to cancel three major fundraising events in 2020 but was determined to hold its POPULAR “ROCK THE 80’S”” concert in 2021.
So, our favorite bands are coming together “virtually” on Facebook Live to hold “Rock the 80s” concert on Saturday, March 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. Local radio personality Jeff Brown will emcee the concert once again. In lieu of an admission fee, donations are encouraged to the Bob Perks Fund to continue vital support of local cancer patients in Blair, Centre, Clearfield, and Huntingdon counties
Since 2006, the Bob Perks Fund has raised more than $2 million to help thousands of local cancer patients pay for rent, utilities, food and more while undergoing treatment and burdened by unpaid living expenses. To date, in Clearfield County, the Bob Perks Fund allocated a total of $465,028 to cancer patients for basic expenses. In 2020 alone, $37,588 donated dollars were allocated to 59 cancer patient applicants.
We are grateful for the support of Spitzer Subaru, Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, Clearfield Wrestling, Mikey’s Old School Ride, Buster’s Sports Bar and numerous others making a difference in Clearfield County.
The Bob Perks Fund was founded in memory of Bob Perks, a State College native and a founding member of the local Coaches v. Cancer. Bob passed in 2005 after a long fight with melanoma. With the hope of fulfilling Bob’s wishes to make a difference for those battling cancer, the Bob Perks Fund was established by his wife, Doreen and Bob’s family, friends, and colleagues in 2006.