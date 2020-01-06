Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre will be hosting their first Friday Night Live open mic of the year on Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
This time around, the show will be adults only. Friday Night Live is usually a PG-13 show, but some of the performers have requested the adult only show. Therefore, nobody under 18 will be allowed at this show.
Content could potentially be R-rated and NOT for the easily-offended.
Admission for Friday Night Live is always free, but donations are accepted.
CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St. in Clearfield. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.