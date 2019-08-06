Clearfield County Historical Society, 104 E. Pine St. in Clearfield, presents “A Night At The Museum” where history comes alive on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Due to the huge success of last year’s event, the hours have been extended. The movie will show continuously in the carriage house, and “The Last Raft” movie will be shown in the yard at dusk about 8 p.m. Popcorn and punch on the porch and refreshments will be available in the Kerr House Museum.
Come meet county characters from the past. You will meet interesting characters, heroes, soldiers, athletes and movie stars.
All are warmly welcome to this family-friendly free event!