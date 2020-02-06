PITTSBURGH _ During a Q&A with fans Wednesday afternoon, Steelers president Art Rooney II addressed a number of topics, including his desire to see the Steelers return to being a more balanced offense with an effective running game.
It’s the second time in the past few weeks Rooney has expressed a renewed commitment to the running game. He did the same when he met with reporters last month.
“This past season, particularly the postseason, some of the teams that ran the ball did pretty darn good,” Rooney said. “You can still have a team that runs the ball. The old saying goes: ‘If you play good defense and run the ball, you’ll be in most games.’
“We want to be able to run the ball effectively. We think you have to be balanced. Hopefully, we can get back to being that this coming season.”
Seven of the top 10 rushing teams in the league qualified for the playoffs, including the Ravens _ the Steelers’ AFC North rival _ who finished the season with the most rushing yards in the NFL.
The NFC champion San Francisco 49ers were second.
Rooney also was asked about being active in free agency next month and whether the Steelers would be open to signing a skill position player on offense. He left the door open to signing a running back or a receiver, but he said the Steelers would not be signing a veteran quarterback.
Head coach Mike Tomlin committed to Mason Rudolph being the backup the day after the season ended even though rookie undrafted free agent Devlin Hodges supplanted him as the starter for the final portion of the season. Rudolph stepped in to replace Ben Roethlisberger after he suffered a season-ending elbow injury in the second game of the season.
“We’re comfortable with Ben and Mason,” Rooney said. “And we’ll have Paxton Lynch and Devlin Hodges back to compete as well.”
Rooney didn’t have an update on Roethlisberger’s rehab other then to repeat that all reports have been “positive.”
“So far, so good on Ben’s progress,” Rooney said.
Rooney also commented on signing general manager Kevin Colbert to a contract extension. Colbert’s new deal keeps him with the Steelers through the 2021 draft.
“He’ll be helping us prepare for at least two more drafts,” he said. “Kevin keeps us organized and focused. I can’t believe this will be his 21st year with us. It’s been a great ride with Kevin.”