A fifth exhibition for the Steelers in 2020? It’s “more than likely,” at this point, according to team president Art Rooney II.
“I think there’s a pretty good chance we’ll be playing in the Hall of Fame game this year,” Rooney II told Stan Savran in a radio interview Monday. “It’s not something the coaches and the players love to see, having an extra preseason game, but I think it will be a fun weekend in Canton if things go the way we hope they go over the next few days and weeks.”
The Steelers are already a logical candidate to kick off the NFL preseason Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio, given former coach Bill Cowher’s induction in the centennial class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But they’ll become even more attractive for fans to make a weekend out of it if any combination of Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca and Donnie Shell also get a gold jacket this year.
Polamalu is the best bet, with Rooney “hearing mostly positive things” on the team’s beloved two-time Super Bowl-winning safety. Baltimore Ravens great Ed Reed, a positional contemporary of Polamalu, was inducted last summer in his first year of eligibility, which Rooney pointed to as a good sign for Polamalu in 2020.
But having to actually play in the first exhibition of the year is a less-than-ideal side effect of a healthy haul in a given Hall class. The Steelers have done it a league-high six times and last played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in 2015, a sloppy matchup with Minnesota best remembered for kicker Shaun Suisham sustaining a torn ACL on the opening kickoff. Suisham never played another NFL game.
“It hasn’t been set,” Rooney said of the Steelers being scheduled for the game. “It’s nothing firm yet, but we’ve been given indications that we should probably be planning on it.”
Playing an NFL game on a high school field can be a risky move, but it would also mean an earlier start to training camp in July. That’s good news for the coaching staff and Steelers fans who enjoy making an annual trek to Saint Vincent College.
Of course, Latrobe could also be ground zero for HBO this preseason. Rooney was asked about the likelihood of the NFL choosing the Steelers, one of five teams eligible to be mandated to do it, as their subject for this year’s edition of the “Hard Knocks” reality show.
“No word on ‘Hard Knocks’ yet,” Rooney said with a chuckle. “It seems like it’s getting a lot of attention here, and it’s one of those things that if we have to do it, we’ll grin and bear it. But I think if they ask us, ‘Are you volunteering for this?’ we’ll say no. It’s not necessarily a volunteer situation anymore, as you know.”
He’s not the first executive or coach to balk at the idea of being on the show, and he won’t be the last. It was announced in June last year that the Raiders would be the 2019 team, and in May the year before, which featured the Browns.