Area schools have provided the following menus for the week of Sept. 30:
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, french fries.
THURSDAY –Sweet and sour chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, french fries.
THURSDAY –General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots.
Clearfield Alliance
Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY –Meatball sandwich, baked beans, baby cut carrots, fruit.
TUESDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, sweet potato fries, broccoli, apple.
WEDNESDAY –Toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup, green beans, fruit.
THURSDAY –Nachos with beef and cheese, salad, broccoli, fruit.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans, fruit.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, green beans, applesauce, sorbet.
TUESDAY –Calzones, corn, giant goldfish, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Cheese ravioli with sauce, carrots, sherbet, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Hamburger on roll, baked beans, strawberries.
FRIDAY –Double stuffed crust pizza, cheesy broccoli, Scooby Doo crackers, peaches.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Baked potato bar, BBQ chicken, broccoli, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks with sauce, taco wraps, baked beans, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Sriracha chicken on rice, cheese and bacon pierogis, carrots, sorbet, pears.
THURSDAY –Chicken alfredo, BBQ rib on roll, corn, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, pulled pork on a roll, stewed tomatoes, sorbet, pineapple.
Glendale School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Salisbury steak with gravy and sliced bread, mashed potatoes, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Hot dog on bun, crispy shoestring fries, baked beans, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Beef and cheese soft tacos, steamed corn, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY –Buffalo chicken alfredo, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Italian panini, steamed broccoli, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Breaded chicken sticks with dinner roll, glazed carrots, black beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, seasoned green beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, crisp tater tots, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, mixed fruit.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Turkey and cheese sub, lettuce, tomato, California blend veggies, applesauce, pears.
TUESDAY –Sloppy Joe, tater tots, pears.
WEDNESDAY –General Tso’s or sweet and sour chicken, rice, broccoli, mandarin oranges, fortune cookie.
THURSDAY –BBQ or plain pork sandwich, cole slaw, pineapple.
FRIDAY –Homemade pizza, carrots and celery with dip, apple.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s daily alternate –chicken nugget munchable
MONDAY –Delicious hot dog, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, crispy seasoned potato wedges, chilled applesauce.
TUESDAY –Pulled pork BBQ on bun, crisp tater tots, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, steamed green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, homemade garlic herb breadstick, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni roll, golden corn, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Delicious hot dog, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, crispy seasoned potato wedges, chilled applesauce.
TUESDAY –BBQ pork nachos, parsley potatoes, homestyle refried beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Turkey bacon ranch wrap, crisp tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Buffalo chicken alfredo, homemade garlic herb breadstick, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni roll, garden salad with spinach, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Menu not received.
West Branch Area
School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Breaded chicken patty sandwich
MONDAY –Beef and cheese nachos or chicken sliders, golden corn, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Pizza stick, steamed green beans, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, crispy seasoned potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pierogis with fresh sliced bread, carrot coins, diced peaches.
FRIDAY –Meatball alfredo grinder or meatball sub with cheese, crisp tater tots, refreshing fruit cocktail.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Cheesesteak wedge, succulent sweet potato fries, refreshing fruit cocktail.
TUESDAY –Baked rigatoni with breadstick, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with biscuit, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, golden corn, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Pepperoni pinwheel, steamed broccoli, refreshing fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY –Walking taco with beef and cheese, dinner roll, golden corn, bold black beans, diced pears.