Area schools have provided the following menus for the week of Sept. 16.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, whole grain dinner roll, seasoned potato wedges
TUESDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, black beans
THURSDAY –Chicken and cheese nachos, whole grain dinner roll, mixed veggies
FRIDAY –Fish patty sandwich or BBQ rib sandwich, sweet corn or coleslaw
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, whole grain dinner roll, seasoned potato wedges
TUESDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, black beans
THURSDAY –Chicken and cheese nachos, whole grain dinner roll, mixed veggies
FRIDAY –Fish patty sandwich or BBQ rib sandwich, sweet corn or coleslaw
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, carrots, sorbet/goldfish
TUESDAY –Meatball sandwich with cheese, baked beans
WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken, corn
THURSDAY –BBQ rib on a roll with sauce, tater tots/vegetable mix, sorbet
FRIDAY –Pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, broccoli, elf crackers
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices.
Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Meatball sub, chicken club sandwich, California blend vegetables, peaches
TUESDAY –Walking tacos, pierogis, corn, pineapple
WEDNESDAY –Chicken Alfredo, chicken nuggets, broccoli, mixed fruit
THURSDAY –Flaming hot chicken sub, stuffed shells, peas, applesauce
FRIDAY –Hamburger on a roll, buffalo chicken pizza, tater tots, mandarin oranges
Glendale School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Ham and cheese melt, steamed carrots, diced peas
TUESDAY –Crispy chicken strips dinner, roll, crispy shoe string fries, baked beans, applesauce
WEDNESDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, dinner roll, garden salad, juicy sliced peaches
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken with dinner roll, steamed corn, sliced apple
FRIDAY –Chicken and gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, diced fruit
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY –Ham and cheese melt, steamed carrots, diced peas
TUESDAY –Crispy chicken strips dinner, roll, crispy shoe string fries, baked beans, applesauce
WEDNESDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, dinner roll, garden salad, juicy sliced peaches
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken with dinner roll, steamed corn, sliced apple
FRIDAY –Chicken and gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, diced fruit
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree.
All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Grilled chicken salad, oven fries, dinner roll, peaches
TUESDAY –Plain or BBQ ham with roll, buttered noodles, green beans, apple
WEDNESDAY –Hobo or toasted cheese, tomato soup, veggies and dip, orange
THURSDAY –Hoagie, potato chips, pepper strips, chocolate or vanilla pudding, mixed fruit
FRIDAY –Stromboli, caesar salad, apple
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
MONDAY –Italian panini, steamed green beans, diced pears
TUESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, steamed carrot coins, juicy sliced peaches
WEDNESDAY –Pizza pasta bake with bread, garden salad, juicy sliced peaches
THURSDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, steamed carrot coins, baked beans, chilled applesauce
FRIDAY –Chicken and gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, mandarin oranges
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Italian panini, steamed green beans, diced pears
TUESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, steamed carrot coins, juicy sliced peaches
WEDNESDAY –Pizza pasta bake with bread, garden salad, juicy sliced peaches
THURSDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, steamed carrot coins, baked beans, chilled applesauce
FRIDAY –Chicken and gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, mandarin oranges
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken with a dinner roll or nachos and cheese craveable and tortilla chips
TUESDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun or nachos and cheese craveable and tortilla chips, crinkle french fries, baked beans
WEDNESDAY –Chicken Alfredo over penne and garlic bread stick or nachos and cheese craveable and tortilla chips, garden salad, steamed broccoli
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese on a bun or nachos and cheese craveable and tortilla chips, oven fries, rancho steamed carrots
FRIDAY –Corn dog mac and cheese or nachos and cheese craveable and tortilla chips, creamy cucumber salad, eggplant sticks
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken with a dinner roll or BBQ beef on a roll, mashed potatoes, steamed corn
TUESDAY –Chicken Lo Mein bowl over noodles or hamburger on a bun, crinkle french fries, steamed carrots
WEDNESDAY –Chicken Alfredo over penne and garlic bread stick, garden salad, steamed broccoli
THURSDAY –Ham and cheese on a bun or beef and cheese taco on a soft tortilla, oven fries, baked beans
FRIDAY –Corn dog mac and cheese or Italian dunker with marinara sauce, creamy cucumber salad, eggplant sticks
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
MONDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich or lasagna roll ups with fresh sliced bread, golden corn, citrusy mandarin oranges
TUESDAY –All Kindergartners eat free! Classic corn dog or bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, crisp tater tots, baked beans, cherry applesauce
WEDNESDAY –All Kindergartners eat free! Chicken nuggets with dinner roll or turkey, bacon and cheese wrap, crisp tater tots, baked beans, applesauce
THURSDAY –All Kindergartners eat free! Grilled cheese and tomato soup or breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, crispy oven baked fries, refreshing fruit cocktail
FRIDAY –Walking taco with nacho chips and fresh sliced bread or crispy buffalo chicken sandwich, golden corn, citrusy mandarin oranges
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Beef shepherd’s pie with fresh sliced bread, containing golden diced carrots, steamed peas and mashed potatoes, refreshing fruit cocktail
TUESDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick, seasoned green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges, lemon roasted eggplant
WEDNESDAY –BBQ rib sandwich or BBQ pork sandwich, crispy oven baked fries, coleslaw, tropical pineapple tidbits
THURSDAY –Breaded pork patty with buttered noodles, steamed peas, refreshing fruit cocktail
FRIDAY –Sweet and spicy BBQ chicken bowl including fluffy white rice, golden corn cheese and mozzarella cheese, chipotle ranch sauce, BBQ sauce, chilled applesauce