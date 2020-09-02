Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of September 7. There is no school Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
TUESDAY –American hoagie with “red” sauce, hobo beans.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Chicken and cheese nachos, dinner roll, steamed carrots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
TUESDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, hobo beans.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic knots.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Chicken & cheese nachos, dinner roll, steamed carrots.
Curwensville Area
School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
TUESDAY –Meatball sandwich, mixed veggies, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, corn or fresh carrots, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, green beans, peaches.
FRIDAY –Popcorn chicken, carrots, mandarin oranges.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
TUESDAY –Chicken potato bowl or 4x6 pizza, corn, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Taco wrap or BBQ ham sandwich, mixed veggies, peaches.
THURSDAY –Meatball sandwich or quesadilla, green beans, pears.
FRIDAY –Chicken cheesesteak sandwich or PBJ sandwich, broccoli, pineapple.
Glendale School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
TUESDAY –Beef cheese taco with fluffy rice, homestyle refried beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Grilled cheese with tomato soup, steamed golden corn with margarine, applesauce.
THURSDAY – Homemade meatloaf with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY – Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY –
TUESDAY –Beef cheese taco with fluffy rice, homestyle refried beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Grilled cheese with tomato soup, steamed golden corn with margarine, applesauce.
THURSDAY – Homemade meatloaf with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY – Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
Moshannon Valley
School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey cheese sandwich.
TUESDAY –Beef cheese taco with fluffy rice, homestyle refried beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, steamed golden corn with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Bite sized popcorn with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pizza, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Breaded pork patty with noodles, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Buffalo chicken Alfredo with fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola
School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate -Walking taco craveable or turkey and cheese sandwich.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese, baked beans, cherry tomatoes.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, french fries, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese on a pretzel roll, roasted zucchini, celery sticks.
FRIDAY –Cheesy pizza sticks with dipping sauce, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
Middle and high school:
TUESDAY –Italian wedge on flat bread, french fries, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –County fair corn dog, steamed carrots, cucumber slices.
THURSDAY –Fajita grill, chicken fajitas in soft tortilla with sauteed peppers and onions, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Buffalo chicken dip over tortilla chips, golden corn, cherry tomatoes.
West Branch Area
School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
TUESDAY –Delicious hot dog, baked tater tots, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fluffy white rice, refried beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed golden corn with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Breaded pork patty with noodles, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Chicken Alfredo, breadstick, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed peas with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.