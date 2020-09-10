Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Sept. 14.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Wonderbites, buttered noodles, whole grain roll, sweet peas.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Wonderbites, buttered noodles, whole grain roll, sweet peas.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
THURSDAY –Stampede burger, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Chili cheese dog, broccoli, fruit.
TUESDAY – Nachos with beef and cheese, salad, corn, fruit.
WEDNESDAY – BBQ pulled pork sandwich, sweet potato fries, broccoli, fruit.
THURSDAY – Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, corn, fruit.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans, pineapple.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate -
MONDAY –Hamburger on bun, baked beans, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Hot ham and cheese sandwich, corn, pineapple or apple slices.
WEDNESDAY –Meatball sandwich, side salad, peaches.
THURSDAY –BBQ rib sandwich, California blend veggies, pears or banana.
FRIDAY –Mini pierogies, peas, mandarin oranges.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –BBQ rib sandwich or turkey and cheese sandwich, peas, peaches.
TUESDAY –Bacon cheeseburger or chicken patty sandwich, broccoli, pineapple.
WEDNESDAY –Corn dog nuggets or chicken bacon ranch pizza, green beans, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks or popcorn chicken, corn, pineapple.
FRIDAY –Buffalo chicken pizza, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Beef cheese nachos with fluffy white rice, homestyle refried beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY – Pasta with homemade meat sauce, steamed green beans with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
THURSDAY – Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Ham and cheese pinwheel, crispy tater tots, cool mixed fruit cup.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Beef cheese nachos with fluffy white rice, homestyle refried beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY – Pasta with homemade meat sauce, steamed green beans with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
THURSDAY – Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Ham and cheese pinwheel, crispy tater tots, cool mixed fruit cup.
Harmony Area
School District
Yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich are available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability. Take home grab and go lunches are being offered.
MONDAY –Chicken patty, french fries, roll, peaches.
TUESDAY –Quesadilla, applesauce, tossed salad.
WEDNESDAY –No in-school instruction.
THURSDAY –Chicken patty, french fries, roll, peaches.
FRIDAY –Quesadilla, applesauce, tossed salad.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Ham and cheese sandwich
MONDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Penne pasta with garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, McCain shoestring fries, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed carrots with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, homestyle refried beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Buffalo chicken grilled cheese, crispy tater tots, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Tangy BBQ rib sandwich, steamed cauliflower with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pinwheel, oven roasted carrots, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternates –Superfruit craveable or ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with buttered noodles, golden corn, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Nachos grande with chicken and tortilla chips, baked beans, caesar salad.
WEDNESDAY –Fish sticks with dinner roll, french fries, steamed carrots.
THURSDAY –Corn dog, curly fries, cucumber slices.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pizza, oven browned sweet potato, green beans.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with buttered noodles, steamed broccoli, side tossed salad.
TUESDAY –Nachos grande, baked beans, cherry tomatoes.
WEDNESDAY –BBQ pulled pork on a roll, curly fries, celery sticks.
THURSDAY –Bacon cheeseburger, french fries, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
MONDAY –Breaded chicken sandwich, baked tater tots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with dinner roll, stewed tomatoes, tropical pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy lasagna roll-ups, breadstick, steamed broccoli, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets with bread, crispy seasoned potato wedges, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, honey glazed carrots, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Cheesy chicken nachos with rice, fiesta beans, steamed golden corn with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, fresh cucumber slices, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –BBQ rib sandwich, steamed broccoli, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pinwheel, steamed carrots with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.