Area schools have announced the following menus for the week of Oct. 28.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Beefy macaroni and cheese, whole grain dinner roll, glazed carrots.
TUESDAY –Hot dog or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, french fries or baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
THURSDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
FRIDAY –Pizza crunchers with dippin’ sauce; sweet peas.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Beefy macaroni and cheese, whole grain dinner roll, glazed carrots.
TUESDAY –Hot dog or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, french fries or baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
THURSDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
FRIDAY –Pizza crunchers with dippin’ sauce; sweet peas.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY –Chili cheese dog, baked beans, baby carrots, apple.
TUESDAY –Hamburger, green beans, tater tots, fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese omelet, hash brown, muffin, fruit.
THURSDAY –Chicken tender dunkers, gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit.
FRIDAY –No menu submitted.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, green beans, strawberries, sorbet.
TUESDAY –Calzones, corn, giant goldfish, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Cheese ravioli with sauce, carrots, mixed fruit, sherbet.
THURSDAY –Hamburger on roll, baked beans, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Double stuffed crust pizza, cheesy broccoli, Scooby Doo crackers, peaches.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks with sauce, taco wraps, baked beans, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Baked potato bar, BBQ chicken broccoli, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Sriracha chicken on rice, cheese and bacon pierogis, carrots, sorbet, pears.
THURSDAY –Chicken alfredo, BBQ rib on roll, corn, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, pulled pork on roll, stewed tomatoes, sorbet, pineapple.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Philly cheesesteak sub, crisp tater tots, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, mashed potatoes, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Meatball hoagie, garden salad, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, crispy shoestring fries, baked beans, applesauce.
FRIDAY –No school.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY –Philly cheesesteak sub, crisp tater tots, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, mashed potatoes, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Meatball hoagie, garden salad, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –General Tso’s chicken bowl, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
FRIDAY –No school.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk and subjest to change.
MONDAY –Meatloaf, dinner roll, parsley potatoes, carrots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Chicken Alfredo, tossed salad, bread stick, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Meatball hoagie, caesar salad, apple.
THURSDAY –Bat burgers, french fry fingers, Ghoulish grapes.
FRIDAY –No menu submitted.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –chicken nugget munchable.
MONDAY –Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy tater tots, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, homemade garlic herb breadstick, steamed broccoli, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Pulled pork loaded fries, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Walking taco with nacho Doritos, golden corn, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, McCain crispy shoestring fries, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Breaded pork patty with buttered noodles, steamed peas, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Pizza pasta bake with bread, steamed broccoli, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Chipotle chicken flat bread, steamed green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Walking taco with nacho Doritos, golden corn, homestyle refried beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni roll, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
Menu not received.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Cheeseburger
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with bread, crisp tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Apple cinnamon Texas toast, sausage patty, crisp tater tots, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh dinner roll, stewed tomatoes, steamed peas, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Mummy cheese dog in a blanket, spooky baked beans, Halloween caramel drizzled apples.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, romaine side salad, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh dinner roll, stewed tomatoes, steamed peas, tropical pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY –Grandma’s chicken and noodles with fresh bread, mashed potatoes, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Italian Stromboli, seasoned green beans, chilled applesauce.
THURSDAY –Mummy meatballs in a blanket or hot dog topping bar, finger delicious hot dog, smiley fries, Halloween cool mixed fruit cup.
FRIDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl or popcorn chicken bowl waffle cone, diced pears.