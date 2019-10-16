Area schools have announced the following menus for the week of Oct. 21.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, whole grain dinner roll, seasoned potato wedges.
TUESDAY –Hot pork and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, black beans.
THURSDAY –Chicken and cheese nachos, whole grain dinner roll, mixed veggies.
FRIDAY –Fish patty sandwich or BBQ rib sandwich, sweet corn or coleslaw.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, whole grain dinner roll, seasoned potato wedges.
TUESDAY –Hot pork and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, black beans.
THURSDAY –Chicken and cheese nachos, whole grain dinner roll, mixed veggies.
FRIDAY –Fish patty sandwich or BBQ rib sandwich, sweet corn or coleslaw.
Clearfield Alliance
Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY –General Tso chicken, brown rice, broccoli, fruit.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, cucumber slices, fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken strip salad, corn, breadstick, apple.
THURSDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, peaches.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans, fruit.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –Chicken patty on roll, corn, strawberries.
TUESDAY –Spaghetti with meatballs, salad, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken tenders, baked beans, fresh carrots, peaches.
THURSDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup with goldfish, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Mini pierogis, broccoli, giant goldfish crackers, mixed fruit.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Meatball sub, chicken cheese steak sub, broccoli, sherbet, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Baked potato bar, BBQ chicken, broccoli, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Sriracha chicken on rice, cheese and bacon pierogis, carrots, sorbet, pears.
THURSDAY –Chicken alfredo, BBQ rib on roll, corn, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, pulled pork on roll, stewed tomatoes, sorbet, pineapple.
Glendale School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Tangy BBQ rib sandwich, crispy shoestring fries, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Italian dunkers with meat sauce, garden salad, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, crisp tater tots, black beans, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh dinner roll, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY –Tangy BBQ rib sandwich, crispy shoestring fries, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken po’boy sandwich, glazed carrots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Italian dunkers with meat sauce, garden salad, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, crisp tater tots, black beans, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh dinner roll, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Hot dog with roll, baked beans, pear.
TUESDAY –Vegetable beef soup, deli sandwich, lettuce, tomato, cheese, apple.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken fajitas, peppers and onions, blacked beans, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Salisbury steak, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, peas, applesauce.
FRIDAY –French bread pizza, tossed salad, orange.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s daily alternate –ham and cheese munchable.
MONDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, steamed green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Crispy chicken strips with fresh sliced bread, steamed carrot coins, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Turkey sub, crisp tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pizza pepperoni, garden salad with spinach, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, crispy seasoned potato wedges, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Chili cheese bowl with rice and fresh bread, steamed green beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Turkey sub, golden corn, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
Weekly alternate –Pizza craveable on flat bread.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders with dinner roll, seasoned noodles, tasty green beans.
TUESDAY –Turkey bacon and cheese wrap, crinkled fries, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread stick, romaine salad, steamed broccoli.
THURSDAY –Bologna and cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, tater tots, roasted pumpkin.
FRIDAY –Nachos grande tortilla chips, celery sticks with ranch, lettuce and tomato.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Cuban black beans over rice or Philly steak salad with a dinner roll, seasoned rice, roasted peppers/onions.
TUESDAY –Turkey bacon and cheese wrap or fish taco with pineapple salsa and tortilla chips, tater tots, roasted pumpkin.
WEDNESDAY –Toasted cheese sandwich, romaine salad, tomato soup.
THURSDAY –Chicken and cheese quesadilla or BBQ pulled pork on a roll, oven fries, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Ham and swiss sandwich or loaded pierogis with a dinner roll, celery sticks with ranch, curly fries.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Chicken corn dog.
MONDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, romaine side salad, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Cheeseburger, crispy seasoned potato wedges, baked beans, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy pepperoni panini, seasoned green beans, assorted juice.
THURSDAY –Grandma’s chicken and noodles with fresh bread, mashed potatoes, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese, tomato soup, carrot coins, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, crisp tater tots, warm apple crisp.
TUESDAY –Pulled pork BBQ sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, tropical pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Beef and cheese soft taco or chicken taco, golden corn, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Chicken crunch –includes broccoli, carrots, and rice in a mandarin orange sauce, chilled applesauce.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, romaine side salad, juicy sliced peaches.