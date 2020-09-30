Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Oct. 5.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll.
TUESDAY –American hoagie with red sauce, hobo beans.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage link, home fries.
FRIDAY –Chicken and cheese nachos, dinner roll, steamed carrots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Mashed potato bowl, dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, hobo beans.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage link, home fries.
FRIDAY –Chicken and cheese nachos, dinner roll, steamed carrots.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu submitted.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –PBJ sandwich.
MONDAY –Mini pierogis, corn, pears.
TUESDAY –4x6 pizza, green beans, peaches or apple slices.
WEDNESDAY –Walking taco with lettuce and cheese, fresh carrots with ranch, pineapple.
THURSDAY –BBQ rib sandwich, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Pizza lunchable, green beans, peaches.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Bacon cheeseburger or PBJ sandwich, peas, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Honey BBQ chicken wrap or calzone, carrots, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Stuffed shells with sauce or 4x6 pizza, mixed veggies, pears.
THURSDAY –General Tso’s chicken with rice, corn dog nuggets, broccoli, pineapple.
FRIDAY –Hot dog on bun, chicken filet, baked beans, peaches.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Act 80 day, teachers only.
TUESDAY –Pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, steamed golden corn with margarine, applesauce.
THURSDAY – Homemade meatloaf with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes, diced peaches.
FRIDAY – Grilled hot dog, steamed green beans with margarine, diced pears.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Act 80 day, teachers only.
TUESDAY – Pepperoni pinwheel, steamed broccoli with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
THURSDAY – Homemade meatloaf with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes, diced peaches.
FRIDAY – Pork BBQ sandwich, steamed green beans with margarine, diced pears.
Harmony Area
School District
Yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, oven fries, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Homemade pizza, pepper strips with dip, pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –No in-school instruction.
THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, oven fries, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Homemade pizza, pepper strips with dip, pineapple tidbits.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fresh sliced bread, oven roasted carrots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli with margarine, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Meatball mozzarella hoagie, crispy seasoned potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed golden corn with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pizza, steamed green beans with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Breaded chicken parm pasta, steamed green beans with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Pepperoni pinwheel, crispy tater tots, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy seasoned potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits
THURSDAY –Meatball mozzarella hoagie, diced carrots, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Breadstick dipper craveable
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken with dinner roll, mashed potatoes, fresh cucumber slices.
TUESDAY –Nachos grande over tortilla chips, baked beans, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Rotini pasta and meat sauce with garlic knot, Caesar salad, steamed broccoli.
THURSDAY –Chicken fajita wrap, tater tots, red pepper strips.
FRIDAY –Toasted pepperoni flatbread sandwich, diced tomatoes, steamed corn.
Middle and high school:
This week’s alternates –Chef’s salad or turkey and cheese wrap.
MONDAY –Italian meatball and cheese on a toasted baguette, baked beans, baby carrots.
TUESDAY –Loaded bacon and cheddar pierogis, steamed green beans, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken and mashed potato bowl topped with cheddar cheese and a dinner roll.
THURSDAY –Classic toasted cheese sandwich, tater tots, celery sticks.
FRIDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, glazed carrots, side Caesar salad.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Ham and cheese sub.
MONDAY –Fiestada pizza, oven roasted carrots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Bite sized popcorn with fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy meatball hoagie, crispy potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Frito Lay walking taco with beef and cheese, golden corn, baked beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, green beans, diced peaches.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Breaded chicken parmesan with pasta, Italian seasoned green beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Pepperoni pinwheel, baked tater tots, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, broccoli salad, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fluffy white rice, refried beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –BBQ pork sandwich, crispy seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, pineapple tidbits.