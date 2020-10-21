Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Oct. 26.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Hot dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, potato smiles.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
THURSDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread stick with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Hot dog or chili dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Chicken club sandwich, potato smiles.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
THURSDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
FRIDAY –Cheesy bread stick with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability.
Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Fish sticks, dinner roll, broccoli, corn, fruit.
TUESDAY – Poppyseed chicken, dinner roll, broccoli, corn, fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Meatball sandwich, baked beans, carrots, fruit.
THURSDAY – Hamburger, broccoli, tater tots, fruit.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans, fruit.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Hamburger on bun.
MONDAY –Chicken cheesesteak sandwich, broccoli, pineapple.
TUESDAY –Quesadilla, carrots, craisins or apple slices.
WEDNESDAY –Meatball sandwich, mixed veggies, peaches.
THURSDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, pears or juice.
FRIDAY –Chicken smackers, corn, applesauce.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks or chicken club sandwich, carrots, pineapple.
TUESDAY –Chicken cheesesteak sandwich or turkey, ham, and cheese sub, broccoli, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken potato bowl or chicken quesadilla, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, peaches.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken or 4x6 pizza, baked french fries, pears.
FRIDAY –Taco wrap or PBJ sandwich, California blend veggies, mixed fruit.
Glendale
School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, crispy crinkle cut fries, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Beef cheese taco with fluffy rice, homestyle refried beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Tangy BBQ rib sandwich, steamed broccoli with margarine, cool mixed fruit cup.
THURSDAY – Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, applesauce.
FRIDAY – Buffalo chicken grilled cheese, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – A+ chicken tenders, crispy crinkle cut fries, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Beef cheese taco with fluffy rice, homestyle refried beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Corn dog nuggets, steamed broccoli with margarine, cool mixed fruit cup.
THURSDAY – Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, applesauce.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Meatball hoagies, buttered carrots, peas.
TUESDAY –Round pizza, tossed salad, strawberry cup.
WEDNESDAY –No in-school instruction.
THURSDAY –Meatball hoagies, buttered carrots, peas.
FRIDAY –Round pizza, tossed salad, strawberry cup.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Penne pasta with garlic bread stick, steamed broccoli with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, McCain shoestring french fries, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed carrots with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Tangy BBQ rib sandwich, steamed cauliflower with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Buffalo chicken grilled cheese, crispy tater tots, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Beef cheese nachos with fluffy rice, homestyle refried beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pinwheel, oven roasted carrots, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternates –Superfruit craveable or ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with buttered noodles, golden corn, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Nachos grande with chicken and tortilla chips, baked beans, Caesar salad.
WEDNESDAY –Fish sticks with dinner roll, french fries, steamed carrots.
THURSDAY –Corn dog, curly fries, cucumber slices.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pizza, glazed carrots, green beans.
Middle and high school:
This week’s alternates –Vegetable garden salad or ham and cheese pretzel roll.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with buttered noodles, steamed broccoli, side tossed salad.
TUESDAY –Nachos grande, baked beans, cherry tomatoes.
WEDNESDAY –BBQ pulled pork on a roll, curly fries, celery sticks.
THURSDAY –Bacon cheeseburger french fries, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Ham, turkey, or tuna wrap, wedge cut fries, red pepper strips.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Chef salad with turkey/ham.
MONDAY –Breaded chicken sandwich, baked tater tots, baked beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with dinner roll, stewed tomatoes, creamy cucumber salad, tropical pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy lasagna roll-ups, breadstick, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets with bread, crispy seasoned potato wedges, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, honey glazed carrots, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Cheesy chicken nachos with rice, fiesta beans, steamed golden corn with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, fresh cucumber slices, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –BBQ rib sandwich, steamed broccoli, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pinwheel, steamed carrots with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.