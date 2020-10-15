Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Oct. 19.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, whole grain dinner roll, seasoned potato wedges.
TUESDAY –Turkey and cheese on a pretzel roll, steamed corn.
WEDNESDAY -Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –Tangerine chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, french fries or coleslaw.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, whole grain dinner roll, seasoned potato wedges.
TUESDAY –Turkey and bacon wedgie with chipotle ranch sauce, steamed corn.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, french fries or coleslaw.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, corn, fruit.
TUESDAY – Chicken strip salad, dinner rolls, baby carrots, fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup, green beans, fruit, jello.
THURSDAY – Turkey taco salad, corn, refried beans, fruit.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans, fruit.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Yogurt/string cheese/bread.
MONDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, cheesy broccoli, raisins or apple slices.
TUESDAY –Mini pancakes, hash browns, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Pasta with meat sauce and bread, side salad with dressing, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger on bun, fresh carrots with ranch or corn, pineapple.
FRIDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich or stuffed crust pizza, mixed veggies, pineapple.
TUESDAY –Sriracha chicken with rice, PBJ sandwich, carrots, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Walking taco or fajita chicken wrap, corn, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Chicken smackers, baked potato bar, broccoli, peaches.
FRIDAY –Flaming hot chicken sub or 4x6 pizza, peas, mandarin oranges.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, steamed golden corn with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Grilled hot dog, steamed green beans with margarine, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Breaded pork patty with noodles, steamed broccoli with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – Beef cheese nachos with fresh sliced bread, homestyle refried beans, applesauce.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed golden corn with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Buffalo chicken Alfredo with fresh sliced bread, steamed green beans with margarine, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Breaded pork patty with noodles, steamed broccoli with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – Beef cheese nachos with fresh sliced bread, homestyle refried beans, applesauce.
FRIDAY – Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Tomato soup, toasted cheese sandwich, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Quesadillas, Caesar salad, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –No in-school instruction.
THURSDAY –Tomato soup, toasted cheese sandwich, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Quesadillas, Caesar salad, mandarin oranges.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
MONDAY –Grilled hot dog, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Beef cheese taco with fluffy rice. Homestyle refried beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, steamed golden corn with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pizza, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Hot ham cheese sandwich, crispy shoestring french fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Breaded pork patty with noodles, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Buffalo chicken Alfredo with fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternates –Uncrustables or turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken tender with dinner roll, rice pilaf, steamed corn.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese, baked beans, cherry tomatoes.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, french fries, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese on a pretzel roll, tater tots, celery sticks.
FRIDAY –Cheesy pizza sticks with dipping sauce, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
Middle and high school:
This week’s alternates –Grilled chicken salad or Mountie hoagie.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken and mashed potato bowl topped with cheddar cheese and a dinner roll, steamed corn, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Italian wedge on flat bread, french fries, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken Alfredo served over penne with Texas garlic toast, steamed carrots, cucumber slices.
THURSDAY –Chicken fajitas in soft tortilla with sauteed peppers and onions, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Buffalo chicken dip over tortilla chips, golden corn, cherry tomatoes.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Italian sub.
MONDAY –Delicious hot dog, baked tater tots, baked beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed golden corn with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed peas with margarine, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Hot Sicilian sandwich, baked tater tots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Breaded pork patty with noodles, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Chicken Alfredo, breadstick, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed peas with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.