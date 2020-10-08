Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Oct. 12.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Wonderbites, buttered noodles with roll, sweet peas.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Wonderbites, buttered noodles with roll, sweet peas.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
THURSDAY –Bacon cheeseburger, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – No school, teacher in-service.
TUESDAY – Chili cheese dog, broccoli, baby carrots, fruit, jello.
WEDNESDAY – Tangerine chicken, brown rice, broccoli, oriental veggie blend, fruit.
THURSDAY – Pulled pork sandwich, string cheese, sweet potato fries, broccoli, fruit.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans, fruit.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Chicken patty sandwich.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, California blend veggies, mandarin oranges or juice.
TUESDAY –Mozzarella sticks with sauce, peas, mixed fruit or banana.
WEDNESDAY –Hot dog on bun, baked beans, peaches.
THURSDAY –Mini raviolis with sauce, side salad with dressing, pineapple.
FRIDAY –Pizzaburger on bun, carrots, pears.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Ravioli with sauce or pizza burger, California blend veggies, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Cheeseburger pizza or meatball sandwich, corn, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Corn dog nuggets or beef and mac, green beans, peaches.
THURSDAY –Chicken filet or cheese and bacon pierogies, baked french fries, pineapple.
FRIDAY –BBQ ham sandwich or chicken bacon ranch pizza, carrots, mandarin oranges.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Beef cheese nachos with fresh sliced bread, homestyle refried beans, cool mixed fruit cup.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken meatball grinder, crispy tater tots, diced pears.
THURSDAY – Pasta with homemade meat sauce, steamed green beans with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – Act 80 day, teachers only.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Beef cheese nachos with fresh sliced bread, homestyle refried beans, cool mixed fruit cup.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken meatball grinder, crispy tater tots, diced pears.
THURSDAY – Pasta with homemade meat sauce, steamed green beans with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Act 80 day, teachers only.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Sloppy joe, tater tots, peaches.
TUESDAY –French bread pizza, tossed salad, grapes.
WEDNESDAY –No in-school instruction.
THURSDAY –Sloppy joe, tater tots, peaches.
FRIDAY –French bread pizza, tossed salad, grapes.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Act 80 day, no school.
TUESDAY –Tangy BBQ rib sandwich, flavorful vegetarian beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, steamed carrots with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, succulent sweet potato fries, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Act 80 day, no school.
TUESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy pepperoni panini, steamed carrots with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Burrito bowl with pork, corn salsa, cilantro lime rice and black beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy tater tots, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Yogurt craveable or ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –No school, teacher in-service.
TUESDAY –Walking taco with roll, green beans, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Hot dog, french fries, fresh cucumber slices.
THURSDAY –Toasted cheese sandwich, tater tots, Caesar salad.
FRIDAY –Pizza bagel, glazed carrots, baked beans.
Middle and high school:
This week’s alternates –Crispy chicken salad or turkey/cheddar/bacon flatbread.
MONDAY –No school, teacher in-service.
TUESDAY –Chicken tenders with buttered noodles, steamed broccoli, celery sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Cowboy burger with cheese, onion rings, and hickory smoke BBQ sauce, curly fries, sliced cucumbers.
THURSDAY –Philly cheesesteak on a toasted baguette, french fries, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Loaded bacon and cheddar pierogis, steamed carrots, baked beans.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Turkey sub.
MONDAY –Data day, no school.
TUESDAY –Corn dog nuggets, crispy potato wedges, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger, sweet potato waffle fries, baked beans, diced peaches.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, green beans, diced pears.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Data day, no school.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy pepperoni panini, steamed carrots with margarine, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Sweet and spicy BBQ chicken bowl with corn and rice, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Crispy chicken patty sandwich, crispy potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.