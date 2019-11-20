Area schools have announced the following menus for the week of Nov. 25.
All schools are closed Nov. 28 and 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, whole grain dinner roll, seasoned potato wedges.
TUESDAY –French toast sticks, sausage links, home fries.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, black beans.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, whole grain dinner roll, seasoned potato wedges.
TUESDAY –French toast sticks, sausage links, home fries.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, black beans.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, peaches.
TUESDAY – Hamburger, green beans, tater tots.
WEDNESDAY – Uncrustables, chips, sliced cucumbers, fruit.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily.
Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, green beans, applesauce, sorbet.
TUESDAY –Turkey and cheese on roll, corn, giant goldfish, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Cheese ravioli with sauce, carrots, raisins, peaches.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks, taco wraps, baked beans, pears.
TUESDAY –Baked potato bar, BBQ chicken broccoli, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Cheese calzone, chicken nuggets, stewed tomatoes, sorbet, pineapple.
Glendale School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Cheesy beef nachos with fresh bread, golden corn, refried beans with cheese, tropical pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY –French toast sticks, turkey sausage patty, McCain crispy tater tots, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Meatball sub with cheese, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Beef and cheese nachos grande with bread, golden corn, refried beans with cheese, tropical pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY – French toast sticks, turkey sausage patty, McCain crispy tater tots, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Meatball sub with cheese, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Cheeseburger, seasoned curly fries, orange.
TUESDAY –Cook’s choice.
WEDNESDAY –Cold cuts with roll, potato chips, apple.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Chicken nugget munchable.
MONDAY –Turkey sub, steamed green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy shoestring fries, baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Pizza hut pepperoni slice, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, steamed green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy shoestring fries, baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Pizza hut pepperoni slice, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –nacho and cheese craveable tortilla chips.
MONDAY –Chicken patty on a bun, french fries, baked beans, dates.
TUESDAY –Cheesy max sticks with marinara sauce, baby carrots, broccoli salad.
WEDNESDAY –No school.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Macaroni and cheese with dinner roll or ham and cheese sandwich, stewed tomatoes, baked beans, dates.
TUESDAY –Hand rolled meatballs on a roll or turkey and cheese sandwich, seasoned noodles, Italian salad.
WEDNESDAY –No school.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
MONDAY –Frito Lay walking taco with beef and cheese, dinner roll, golden corn, black beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Pizza Hut cheese or pepperoni slice, romaine side salad, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese hoagie or turkey and cheese sandwich, crisp baby carrots, sliced apples.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Chipotle chicken flat bread, crispy seasoned potato wedges, refreshing fruit cocktail.
TUESDAY –Beef and cheese nachos with fluffy, golden corn, refreshing fruit cocktail.
WEDNESDAY –Early dismissal, no lunch served.