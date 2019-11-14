Area schools have announced the following menus for the week of Nov. 18.
Clearfield Area
School DistrictAvailable at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY – Wonderbites, buttered noodles, whole grain roll, sweet peas.
TUESDAY – Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
WEDNESDAY – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
THURSDAY – Thanksgiving feast, roast turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, ice cream.
FRIDAY – Cheeseburger, curly fries or baked beans.
High school:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY – Wonderbites, buttered noodles, whole grain roll, sweet peas.
TUESDAY – Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
WEDNESDAY – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
THURSDAY – Thanksgiving feast, roast turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, ice cream.
FRIDAY – Bacon cheeseburger, curly fries or baked beans.
Clearfield Alliance
Christian SchoolMenu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, broccoli, apple.
TUESDAY – Taco salad, black beans, corn, peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Poppyseed chicken broccoli, corn, roll, peaches.
THURSDAY – Spaghetti, salad, green beans, breadstick, pears.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans, fruit.
Curwensville Area
School District Elementary:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY – Corn dog nuggets, carrots, peaches.
TUESDAY – Meatball sandwich with cheese, baked beans, pears.
WEDNESDAY – Popcorn chicken, corn, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY – BBQ rib on roll with sauce, tater tots/vegetable mix, sorbet, pineapple.
FRIDAY – Pizza, broccoli, giant goldfish crackers, mandarin oranges.
High school:Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY – Meatball sub, chicken club sandwich, baked beans, sherbet, peaches.
TUESDAY – Walking tacos, pierogis, corn, pineapple.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken alfredo, chicken nuggets, broccoli, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY – Flaming hot chicken sub, stuffed shells, peas, applesauce.
FRIDAY – Hamburger on a roll, buffalo chicken pizza, tater tots, pears.
Glendale School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:MONDAY – BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Delicious hot dog, green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Cheeseburger, McCain crispy shoestring fries, applesauce.
THURSDAY – Roast turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, warm pineapple crisp.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit.
Junior-Senior High
School:MONDAY – BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Cheeseburger on a bun, McCain crispy shoestring fries, applesauce.
THURSDAY – Roast turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, warm pineapple crisp.
FRIDAY – Grilled chicken sandwich tomato soup, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Harmony Area
School DistrictSalad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY – Ham and cheese on pretzel or regular roll, buttered noodles, pineapple.
TUESDAY – Plain, BBQ or Buffalo chicken hoagie, onion rings or french fries, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY – Roast turkey, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, orange.
THURSDAY – Chicken nuggets, roll, pears, banana.
FRIDAY – Stromboli, sauce, tossed salad, apple.
Moshannon Valley
School DistrictElementary:MONDAY – Pasta with meat sauce, homemade garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY – Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy tater tots, baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Beef and cheese walking tacos with nacho Doritos, golden corn, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High
School:MONDAY – Pasta with meat sauce, homemade garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY – General tso’s chicken bowl, steamed peas, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Beef nachos with cheese sauce, golden corn, homestyle refried beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – Salisbury steak, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, diced pears.
FRIDAY – Grilled cheese, tomato soup, steamed carrots.
Philipsburg-Osceola
Area School DistrictChoice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:This week’s alternate – turkey and cheese craveable on a bun.
MONDAY – Cowboy burger on a bun, macaroni salad, baked beans.
TUESDAY – Loaded bacon/cheddar pierogis with dinner roll, baby carrots, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY – Meatball sub on a roll, potato wedge, romaine salad.
THURSDAY – Hot dog on a bun, tater tots, baked beans, dates.
FRIDAY – Stuffed crust cheese pizza, sweet potato fries, creamy cucumber salad.
Middle and high school:MONDAY – Cheeseburger on a bun or turkey supreme dinner roll, cheesy carrot casserole, celery sticks with peanut butter.
TUESDAY – Hot dog on a bun or eggplant stacker with mozzarella, French mini baguette, french fries, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY – “Goulash”, beef and mac with red sauce, garlic bread, caesar salad, tasty green beans.
THURSDAY – Kielbasa and pierogis with dinner roll,
FRIDAY – Turkey and cheese melt on a croissant or BBQ pork rib sandwich, steamed broccoli, spinach salad.
West Branch Area
School DistrictAlternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary:Weekly option – Cheeseburger.
MONDAY – Meatball hoagie, seasoned green beans, diced pears.
TUESDAY – Corn dog nuggets, sweet potato fries, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY – Breaded chicken patty sandwich, McCain crispy tater tots, baked beans, refreshing fruit cocktail.
THURSDAY – Spice rubbed turkey roast, stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, golden corn, pumpkin pie.
FRIDAY – Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, crispy seasoned potato wedges, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Middle/High school:MONDAY – Cheeseburger mac with dinner roll, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY – Frito Lay walking taco with beef and cheese, black bean and corn salad, refreshing fruit cocktail.
WEDNESDAY – General Tso’s chicken with rice, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Pepperoni roll, romaine side salad, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – Chicken and gravy over a biscuit, steamed peas, applesauce.