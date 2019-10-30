Area schools have announced the following menus for the week of Nov. 4:
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, french fries.
THURSDAY –Tangerine chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, french fries.
THURSDAY –General tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –Hot ham and cheese on roll, carrots, applesauce cups, goldfish.
TUESDAY –Walking tacos, broccoli, goldfish, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets, vegetable mix, Keebler elf grahams, pears.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger on roll, pease, sorbet, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –No school, Act 80 day.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Breaded chicken filet, fajita chicken wrap, baked fries, mixed veggies, strawberries.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets, chicken bacon ranch pizza, corn, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, pizzaburger, tomato soup, goldfish, pears.
THURSDAY –General Tso chicken with rice or chicken patty on roll, green beans, sorbet, pineapple.
FRIDAY –No school, Act 80 day.
Glendale School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Beef and cheese soft taco, refried beans, golden corn, juicy sliced peaches.
TUESDAY –Crispy chicken patty on a bun, sweet peas, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger, McCain crispy shoestring fries, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, seasoned green beans, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY –Beef and cheese soft tacos, golden corn, juicy sliced peaches.
TUESDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger, McCain crispy shoestring fries, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, seasoned green beans, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Corn dog nuggets, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Chicken fingers, smiley fries, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Chili, corn dog, assorted veggies with dip, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Nachos and cheese sauce, meat sauce, tater tots, apple.
THURSDAY –Cook’s choice, banana.
FRIDAY –Act 80 day.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Nacho munchable.
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, McCain crispy tater tots, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese pinwheel, steamed green beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, golden corn, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Holiday meal, homestyle turkey breast, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, pumpkin pie pudding parfait.
FRIDAY –Pizza pepperoni, steamed peas, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy tater tots, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Pulled pork BBQ on a bun, steamed green beans, coleslaw, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Beef Gyro with lettuce, tomato and sauce, golden corn, tropical pineapple tidnits.
THURSDAY –Crispy chicken strips with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, parsley potatoes, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Action station, french toast, sausage patty, McCain crispy tater tots, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area
School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Super fruit craveable pretzel stick.
MONDAY –Sloppy joes on a bun, crinkle french fries, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Sweet and sour chicken over rice, steamed broccoli, celery sticks with peanut butter.
WEDNESDAY –Beef and mac with red sauce garlic bread, caesar salad, tasty green beans.
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese on a bun, oven fries, broccoli salad, dates.
FRIDAY –Italian dunker with marinara sauce, fresh cucumbers, baby carrots.
Middle school:
MONDAY –Meatball sub on a roll or General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli, baby carrots.
TUESDAY –Nachos grande tortilla chips or BBQ chicken on a bun, crinkle french fries, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Zoodles with garlic and parmesan cheese, chicken dinner sandwich, mashed potatoes, tasty green beans.
THURSDAY –Chicken fajita wrap or club sandwich, mexican rice, steamed corn, dates.
FRIDAY –Italian wedge on flat bread or spicy chicken patty on a bun, broccoli salad, green pepper strips.
High school:
MONDAY –Meatball sub on a roll or General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli, baby carrots.
TUESDAY –Nachos grande tortilla chips or BBQ chicken on a bun, crinkle french fries, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Goulash, garlic bread, caesar salad, tasty green beans.
THURSDAY –Chicken fajita wrap or club sandwich, mexican rice, steamed corn, dates.
FRIDAY –Italian wedge on flat bread or spicy chicken patty on a bun, broccoli salad, green pepper strips.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Breaded chicken patty sandwich.
MONDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy tater tots, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Delicious hot dog, crispy seasoned potato wedges, baked beans, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Baked rigatoni with breadstick, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pizza Hut cheese or pepperoni slice, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Chicken nuggets with bread or nacho munchable, honey glazed carrots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Cheesesteak hoagie, sweet potato fries, mixed berry applesauce.
TUESDAY –Cheesy pepperoni panini, steamed broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Buffalo chicken pinwheel, seasoned green beans, diced pears.
THURSDAY –BBQ rib sandwich or meatball hoagie, baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Act 80 day.