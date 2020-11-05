Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Nov. 9.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, steamed corn.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Stuffed shells, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, steamed corn.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
THURSDAY –Stampede burger, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Stuffed shells, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
Clearfield Alliance
Christian School
No menu submitted.
Curwensville Area
School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –PBJ sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken smackers, corn, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Hot dog on bun, baked beans, peaches or apple slices.
WEDNESDAY –Stuffed shells, broccoli, pineapple.
THURSDAY –BBQ rib sandwich, carrots, pears or fresh apples.
FRIDAY –No school.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Breakfast pizza or mini pancakes, tater tots, peaches.
TUESDAY –Walking taco or chicken filet, carrots, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken potato bowl or hot dog on bun, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –BLT pizza or chicken patty sandwich, peas, pears.
FRIDAY –No school.
Glendale School District
Schools are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Visit the school website, www.gsd1.org, for up-to-date information concerning pick-up meals.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Chicken patty (spicy or regular), roll, smiley fries, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Plain or BBQ pulled pork, pretzel or plain roll, coleslaw, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –French toast sticks, syrup, sausage links, hash brown patty, fruit juice.
THURSDAY –Cook’s choice, banana.
FRIDAY –Pizza burger, tossed salad, grapes.
Moshannon Valley
School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Turkey cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Teacher in-service, no school.
TUESDAY –French toast sticks with two sausage patties, crispy hash brown rounds, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Pasta with homemade meat sauce and fresh sliced bread, steamed peas with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Homestyle turkey breast, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, warm apple crisp.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Teacher in-service, no school.
TUESDAY –Beef cheese taco with fluffy rice, homestyle refried beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Pepperoni cheese stromboli, steamed peas with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Homestyle turkey breast, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, warm apple crisp.
FRIDAY –French toast sticks with two sausage patties, hash brown patty, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola
School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Yogurt craveable or ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, french fries, red pepper strips.
TUESDAY –Homemade mac ’n’ cheese, baked beans, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Hot dog, french fries, fresh cucumber slices.
THURSDAY –Toasted cheese sandwich, tater tots, caesar salad.
FRIDAY –Act 80 day, no students.
Middle and high school:
This week’s alternates –Crispy chicken salad or turkey/cheddar/bacon flatbread.
MONDAY –General Tso’s chicken or buffalo salad, rice pilaf, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets with buttered noodles or BBQ salad, steamed broccoli, celery sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Hot dog on a roll or garlic parm salad, homemade chili, sliced cucumbers.
THURSDAY –Philly cheesesteak on a toasted baguette or sweet chili salad, french fries, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Act 80 day, no students.
West Branch Area
School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with bread, crispy seasoned potato wedges, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, breadstick, steamed peas with margarine, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy chicken nachos with rice, refried beans, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patty, baked tater tots, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Act 80 day, no school.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken tossed with BBQ or hot sauce with fresh sliced bread, seasoned potato wedges, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Walking taco beef and cheese with nacho Doritos, dinner roll, homestyle refried beans, steamed corn, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Buffalo chicken stromboli, steamed peas with margarine, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Pancakes and sausage with pancake topping bar including chocolate chips, whipped cream, sprinkles, and syrup, crispy hash brown rounds, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Act 80 day, no school.