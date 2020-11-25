Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Nov. 30. There is no school on Monday or Tuesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed carrots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed carrots.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu submitted.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Chicken patty sandwich.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Pizza lunchable, corn, peaches.
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese sandwich, baked beans, pears.
FRIDAY –Chicken cheesesteak sandwich, carrots, mixed fruit.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –General Tso’s chicken with rice or cheeseburger on bun, broccoli, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Chicken bacon ranch pizza or mozzarella filled sticks with sauce, french fries, peaches.
FRIDAY –Meatball sandwich or pierogis, mixed veggies, mixed fruit.
Glendale School
District
No menu submitted.
Harmony Area
School District
No menu submitted.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Ham and cheese sandwich.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, steamed golden corn with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pizza, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
This week’s alternate –Turkey sub.
WEDNESDAY –Breaded pork patty with noodles, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Buffalo chicken Alfredo with fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli with margarine, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed peas with margarine, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –M.Y.O pizza craveable or turkey and cheese sandwich.
WEDNESDAY –“Breakfast for lunch” cook’s special, hash brown potato, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –Chicken Alfredo with garlic knot, steamed broccoli, celery sticks.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, baked beans, cherry tomatoes.
Middle and high school:
WEDNESDAY –Chicken Alfredo served over penne with garlic knot, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –Eggs, ham, and cheese sandwich, hash brown potato, fresh cucumbers.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich on toasted baguette, tater tots, red pepper strips.
West Branch Area School District
Students are currently learning virtually.