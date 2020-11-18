Area schools have announced the following menus for the week of Nov. 23. There is no school Thursday or Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Hot dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, potato smiles.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
High school menu:
Junior/Senior High instruction is currently virtual. Lunches may be picked up at the Bison Gym entrance from 11:30 a.m. –12:30 p.m. Nov. 17 through Nov. 25, Monday through Friday only.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu submitted.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Hamburger on bun.
MONDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks with sauce, baked beans, pineapple or fresh pear.
TUESDAY –PBJ sandwich, green beans, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, peaches.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Sriracha Chicken with rice or PBJ sandwich, broccoli, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Hot dog on bun or chicken potato bowl, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Beef & Mac or walking taco, carrots, applesauce.
Glendale
School District
The school is temporarily closed. Visit the school website, www.gsd1.org, for up-to-date information concerning pick-up meals.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Ham and cheese on regular or pretzel roll, broccoli, peaches.
TUESDAY –Plain, BBQ or buffalo chicken hoagie, onion rings or french fries, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Hot dog with roll, baked beans, smiley fries, apple.
Moshannon Valley School District
This week’s alternate –Turkey cheese sandwich.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, McCain shoestring french fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Tangy BBQ rib sandwich, flavorful vegetarian beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, steamed carrots with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Meatball mozzarella hoagie, crinkle cut fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy pepperoni panini, steamed carrots with margarine, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Superfruit craveable or ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with buttered noodles, golden corn, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Nachos grande with chicken and tortilla chips, baked beans, celery sticks.
WEDNESDAY –No school.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Turkey bacon wrap, steamed broccoli, tossed salad.
TUESDAY –Nachos grande, baked beans, cherry tomatoes.
WEDNESDAY –No school.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Chef salad with turkey/ham and sliced bread.
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, crispy potato wedges, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Frito Lay walking taco with beef and cheese, golden corn, black beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Early dismissal, bagged lunches, ham and cheese sub, fresh bagged carrots, strawberry banana applesauce cup, chocolate chip cookie.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, crispy potato wedges, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Frito lay walking taco with beef and cheese, golden corn, black beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Early dismissal, bagged lunch; ham and cheese sub, fresh bagged carrots, strawberry banana applesauce, chocolate chip cookies.